May 28, 2017

Ericsson Globe

Stockholm, Sweden

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira

Main Card (FS1/TSN 5 – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alexander Gustafsson (17-4, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Glover Teixeira (26-5, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (13-1, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Misha Cirkunov (13-2, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Peter Sobotta (16-5-1, #53 ranked welterweight)

Ben Saunders (21-7-2, #31 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (7-0, #51 ranked welterweight)

Omari Akhmedov (16-3, #34 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Oliver Emkamp (7-0)

Nordine Taleb (11-4, #44 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Jack Hermansson (14-3, #48 ranked middleweight)

Alex Nicholson (7-3, #38 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 11:00 am Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Pedro Munhoz (13-2, 1 NC, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Damian Stasiak (10-3, #19 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Trevor Smith (14-7, #41 ranked middleweight)

Chris Camozzi (24-12, #36 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Reza Madadi (14-5, #35 ranked lightweight)

Joaquim Silva (9-1, #49 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Nico Musoke (13-4, 1 NC, #67 ranked welterweight)

Bojan Velickovic (14-4-1, #73 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 10:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights:

Darren Till (13-0-1, #64 ranked welterweight)

Jessin Ayari (16-3, #69 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Marcin Held (22-6, #79 ranked lightweight)

Damir Hadzovic (10-3, #79 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by KO (Knee) – Round 3 (:07)