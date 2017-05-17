UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia

June 17, 2017

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Kallang, Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia

Main Card

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Holly Holm (10-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bethe Correia (10-2-1, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura (15-2, #17 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington (11-1, #18 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Rafael dos Anjos (25-9, #3 ranked welterweight) vs Tarec Saffiedine (16-6, #48 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Takanori Gomi (35-12, 1 NC, #64 ranked lightweight) vs Jon Tuck (9-4, #52 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Cyril Asker (8-2, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris (9-5, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Justin Scoggins (11-3) vs Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (12-4, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Jonathan Meunier (8-1, #69 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Russell Doane (14-7, #30 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Naoki Inoue (10-0) vs Carls John De Tomas (6-0)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (12-10, 1 NC, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Guan Wang (16-1)





