UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia
June 17, 2017
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Kallang, Singapore
Main Card
Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Holly Holm (10-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bethe Correia (10-2-1, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura (15-2, #17 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington (11-1, #18 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Rafael dos Anjos (25-9, #3 ranked welterweight) vs Tarec Saffiedine (16-6, #48 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Takanori Gomi (35-12, 1 NC, #64 ranked lightweight) vs Jon Tuck (9-4, #52 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Cyril Asker (8-2, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Walt Harris (9-5, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Flyweights:
Justin Scoggins (11-3) vs Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2)
Welterweights:
Li Jingliang (12-4, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Jonathan Meunier (8-1, #69 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1, #46 ranked bantamweight) vs Russell Doane (14-7, #30 ranked bantamweight)
Flyweights:
Naoki Inoue (10-0) vs Carls John De Tomas (6-0)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (12-10, 1 NC, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Guan Wang (16-1)