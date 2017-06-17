Andrei Arlovksi lost a tough fight today in Singapore, but still left with the biggest paycheck.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 8,414

Gate: $839,300 (U.S.)

Andrei Arlovski: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rafael dos Anjos: $120,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Holly Holm: $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Li Jingliang: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dong Hyun Kim: $86,000 ($71,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ulka Sasaki: $83,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Tybura: $78,500 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Colby Covington: $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Caceres: $67,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship

Takanori Gomi: $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Frank Camacho: $62,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tarec Saffiedine: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Walt Harris: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bethe Correia: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jon Tuck: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Russell Doane: $27,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Naoki Inoue: $25,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Tomas for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lucie Pudilova: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Justin Scoggins: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cyril Asker: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rolando Dy: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kwan Ho Kwak: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ji Yeon Kim: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Carls John de Tomas: $9,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)