UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia
June 17, 2017
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Kallang, Singapore
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 8:00 am Eastern)
Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Holly Holm (10-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Bethe Correia (10-2-1, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)
Marcin Tybura (15-2, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight)
Colby Covington (11-1, #18 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Rafael dos Anjos (25-9, #3 ranked welterweight)
Tarec Saffiedine (16-6, #48 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 am Eastern)
Lightweights:
Takanori Gomi (35-12, 1 NC, #64 ranked lightweight)
Jon Tuck (9-4, #52 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Cyril Asker (8-2, #25 ranked heavyweight)
Walt Harris (9-5, #19 ranked heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (12-10, 1 NC, #24 ranked featherweight)
Rolando Dy (8-4-1, 1 NC)
Flyweights:
Justin Scoggins (11-3, #12 ranked flyweight)
Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2, #17 ranked flyweight)
Welterweights:
Li Jingliang (12-4, #43 ranked welterweight)
Frank Camacho (20-4)
Bantamweights:
Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1, #45 ranked bantamweight)
Russell Doane (14-7, #29 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:09)
Flyweights:
Naoki Inoue (10-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Carls John De Tomas (6-0)
Women’s Strawweights:
Ji Yeon Kim (6-0-2)
Lucie Pudilova (6-2)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)