UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia

June 17, 2017

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Kallang, Singapore

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 8:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Holly Holm (10-3, #3 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bethe Correia (10-2-1, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (25-14, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)

Marcin Tybura (15-2, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Dong Hyun Kim (22-3-1, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight)

Colby Covington (11-1, #18 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Rafael dos Anjos (25-9, #3 ranked welterweight)

Tarec Saffiedine (16-6, #48 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:30 am Eastern)

Lightweights:

Takanori Gomi (35-12, 1 NC, #64 ranked lightweight)

Jon Tuck (9-4, #52 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Cyril Asker (8-2, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Walt Harris (9-5, #19 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (12-10, 1 NC, #24 ranked featherweight)

Rolando Dy (8-4-1, 1 NC)

Flyweights:

Justin Scoggins (11-3, #12 ranked flyweight)

Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2, #17 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (12-4, #43 ranked welterweight)

Frank Camacho (20-4)

Bantamweights:

Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1, #45 ranked bantamweight)

Russell Doane (14-7, #29 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:09)

Flyweights:

Naoki Inoue (10-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Carls John De Tomas (6-0)

Women’s Strawweights:

Ji Yeon Kim (6-0-2)

Lucie Pudilova (6-2)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)