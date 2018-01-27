UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2

Jan 27, 2018

Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 Results

Main Card (FOX/CTV Two – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (24-5, 1 NC, #9 ranked middleweight)

Derek Brunson (18-5, #8 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Dennis Bermudez (17-7, #17 ranked featherweight)

Andre Fili (17-5, #29 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Jordan Rinaldi (13-5, #59 ranked lightweight)

Gregor Gillespie (10-0, #32 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Drew Dober (18-8, 1 NC, #34 ranked lightweight)

Frank Camacho (21-5, #72 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Erik Koch (15-5, #62 ranked lightweight)

Bobby Green (23-8-1, #42 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Mirsad Bektic (11-1, #28 ranked featherweight)

Godofredo Pepey (14-5, #21 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Katlyn Chookagian (9-1, #36 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Mara Romero Borella (12-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Women’s Strawweights

Randa Markos (7-6, #27 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Juliana Lima (9-4, #29 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Justine Kish (6-1, #33 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Ji Yeon Kim (6-1-2, #48 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Lightweights:

Vinc Pichel (10-1, #45 ranked lightweight)

Joaquim Silva (10-1, #47 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Niko Price (10-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (4:20)

George Sullivan (17-5, 1 NC, #53 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Austin Arnett (14-3)

Cory Sandhagen (6-1)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (3:48)