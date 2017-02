UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne

Feb 19, 2017

Scotiabank Centre

Halifax, Nova Scotia

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne

Main Card (FS1 – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Travis Browne (18-5-1, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Derrick Lewis (17-4, 1 NC)

Middleweights:

Johny Hendricks (17-5) vs Hector Lombard (34-6-1, 2 NC)

Featherweights:

Sam Sicilia (15-7) vs Gavin Tucker (9-0)

Middleweights:

Elias Theodorou (12-1) vs Cezar Ferreira (12-5)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sara McMann (10-3, #6 ranked women’s bantamweights) vs Gina Mazany (4-0)

Prelims (FS1 – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Paul Felder (12-3) vs Alessandro Ricci (10-4)

Welterweights:

Nordine Taleb (11-3) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (24-3)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (11-3, #6 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Randa Markos (6-5)

Bantamweights:

Aiemann Zahabi (6-0) vs Reginaldo Viera (14-4)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Jack Marshman (21-5) vs Thiago Santos (13-5)

Middleweights:

Gerald Meerschaert (25-8) vs Ryan Janes (9-1)

