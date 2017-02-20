





Former welterweight king Johny Hendricks got his career back on track at middleweight last night at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nova Scotia Boxing Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info)

Attendance: 8,123

Gate: $575,832

Johny Hendricks: $220,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Travis Browne: $185,000 ($120,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15.000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derrick Lewis: $138,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Santos: $111,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paul Felder: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sara McMann: $69,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Mazany for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Hector Lombard: $58,000 ($53,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Elias Theodorou: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cezar Ferreira: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Carla Esparza: $34,500 ($32,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randa Markos: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Sicilia: $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gerald Meerschaert: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gavin Tucker: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Aiemann Zahabi: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nordine Taleb: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Reginaldo Vieira: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Marshmann: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Janes: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alessandro Ricci: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gina Mazany: $10,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)