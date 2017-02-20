Posted byon
Congratulations to Robert Oakes for winning our UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Contest Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 209 on Mar 4th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Derrick Lewis – 63%
Hector Lombard – 66%
Sam Sicilia – 53%
Elias Theodorou – 55%
Sara McMann – 100%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 14-15 (48%)
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Robert Oakes
|11
|2
|Dave K.
|10
|3
|Josh W
|10
|4
|Scott Wilterdink
|9
|5
|Creamy Goodness
|8
|6
|ryanC
|7
|7
|Craig S.
|7
|8
|Paolo Puno
|7
|9
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|10
|Michael J.
|7
|11
|Jesse mejia
|6
|12
|Derrick Fling
|6
|13
|Jamie Benton
|6
|14
|KurtK26
|6
|15
|don nog jr
|6
|16
|Mike P.
|5
|17
|Todd Bridgland
|5
|18
|larry chaput
|5
|19
|Nick b
|5
|20
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|21
|Jon Doe
|4
|22
|Nathan Hickling
|4
|23
|Sir Chadwick
|4
|24
|Frankie Dicristofano
|4
|25
|SternFan74
|4
|26
|Brandon Martinez
|4
|27
|bcm82
|4
|28
|derek imm
|4
|29
|Travis Parsons
|3
|30
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|3
|31
|CDN420
|3
|32
|captainkirk368
|3
|33
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|34
|David McAuley
|2
|35
|Vic Rattanasithy
|1
|36
|James Weise
|1
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Dave K.
|40
|2
|The MMA Manifesto
|37
|3
|Creamy Goodness
|34
|4
|Paolo Puno
|33
|5
|Craig S.
|32
|6
|don nog jr
|31
|6
|Nathan Hickling
|31
|8
|Barry Oh
|29
|8
|Josh W
|29
|10
|Todd Bridgland
|28