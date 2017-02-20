Quantcast
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on February 20, 2017


Congratulations to Robert Oakes for winning our UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Contest  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 209 on Mar 4th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Derrick Lewis – 63%
Hector Lombard – 66%
Sam Sicilia – 53%
Elias Theodorou – 55%
Sara McMann – 100%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 14-15 (48%)


1 Robert Oakes 11
2 Dave K. 10
3 Josh W 10
4 Scott Wilterdink 9
5 Creamy Goodness 8
6 ryanC 7
7 Craig S. 7
8 Paolo Puno 7
9 Brandon Kaplan 7
10 Michael J. 7
11 Jesse mejia 6
12 Derrick Fling 6
13 Jamie Benton 6
14 KurtK26 6
15 don nog jr 6
16 Mike P. 5
17 Todd Bridgland 5
18 larry chaput 5
19 Nick b 5
20 The MMA Manifesto 5
21 Jon Doe 4
22 Nathan Hickling 4
23 Sir Chadwick 4
24 Frankie Dicristofano 4
25 SternFan74 4
26 Brandon Martinez 4
27 bcm82 4
28 derek imm 4
29 Travis Parsons 3
30 Ryan A. MacDonald 3
31 CDN420 3
32 captainkirk368 3
33 Cameron Walsh 3
34 David McAuley 2
35 Vic Rattanasithy 1
36 James Weise 1

 
2017 Overall Standings

1 Dave K. 40
2 The MMA Manifesto 37
3 Creamy Goodness 34
4 Paolo Puno 33
5 Craig S. 32
6 don nog jr 31
6 Nathan Hickling 31
8 Barry Oh 29
8 Josh W 29
10 Todd Bridgland 28