

Congratulations to Robert Oakes for winning our UFC 208 Pick ‘Em Contest Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 209 on Mar 4th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Derrick Lewis – 63%

Hector Lombard – 66%

Sam Sicilia – 53%

Elias Theodorou – 55%

Sara McMann – 100%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 14-15 (48%)



UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne Pick ‘Em Results

1 Robert Oakes 11 2 Dave K. 10 3 Josh W 10 4 Scott Wilterdink 9 5 Creamy Goodness 8 6 ryanC 7 7 Craig S. 7 8 Paolo Puno 7 9 Brandon Kaplan 7 10 Michael J. 7 11 Jesse mejia 6 12 Derrick Fling 6 13 Jamie Benton 6 14 KurtK26 6 15 don nog jr 6 16 Mike P. 5 17 Todd Bridgland 5 18 larry chaput 5 19 Nick b 5 20 The MMA Manifesto 5 21 Jon Doe 4 22 Nathan Hickling 4 23 Sir Chadwick 4 24 Frankie Dicristofano 4 25 SternFan74 4 26 Brandon Martinez 4 27 bcm82 4 28 derek imm 4 29 Travis Parsons 3 30 Ryan A. MacDonald 3 31 CDN420 3 32 captainkirk368 3 33 Cameron Walsh 3 34 David McAuley 2 35 Vic Rattanasithy 1 36 James Weise 1



2017 Overall Standings