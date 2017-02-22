Considering it was in direct competition with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne still pulled a decent amount of eyeballs to it. Sports TV Ratings reports that the event, headlined by Derrick Lewis KOing Travis Browne, averaged 907,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1, 435,000 of them in the 18-49 demographic. The prelims, also shown on FS1, averaged 760,000 viewers (330,000 in 18-49).

Bellator, meanwhile, was expecting a huge TV windfall for their Saturday fight card, only to have it derailed by Matt Mittrione’s kidney stone, forcing his fight with Fedor Emelianenko off of the top of the card. Still, Bellator 172 did quite well, especially since it was up against the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night festivities. According to Sports TV Ratings, 807,000 viewers on average watched the event on Spike TV, 407,000 of them 18-49.