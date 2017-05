UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt

June 11, 2017

Vector Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Derrick Lewis (18-4, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Mark Hunt (12-11-1, 1 NC, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Derek Brunson (16-5, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Daniel Kelly (13-1, #10 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Joseph Benavidez (25-4, #2 ranked flyweight) vs Ben Nguyen (16-6, #13 ranked flyweight)

Flyweights:

John Moraga (16-6, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-1)

Lightweights:

Dan Hooker (14-7) vs Ross Pearson (21-13, 1 NC, #53 ranked lighweight)

Lightweights:

Damien Brown (17-9, #68 ranked lighweight) vs Vinc Pichel (9-1, #72 ranked lighweight)

Featherweights:

Alexander Volkanovski (14-1) vs Mizuto Hirota (19-7-2, #41 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Kiichi Kunimoto (18-6-2, 1 NC, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Warlley Alves (11-2, #18 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Luke Jumeau (11-3) vs Dominique Steele (14-8, #61 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Henrique da Silva (12-2, #12 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ion Cutelaba (12-3, 1 NC, #30 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Thibault Gouti (11-3) vs Dong Hyun Kim (14-8, #75 ranked lighweight)