Lyoto Machida registered his first win since 2014 last night in Belem, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,144

Gate: N/A

Lyoto Machida: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Santos: $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Iuri Alcantara: $123,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Valentina Shevchenko: $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Smith: $81,000 ($21,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Means: $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Moraes: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alan Patrick: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Soto: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michel Prazeres: $35,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $8,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Timothy Johnson: $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

John Dodson: $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship) – MMA Junkie reports he got a portion of show money plus Reebok $ – we’re estimating his portion of show money as about 50%)

Polyana Viana: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Desmond Green: $23,500 ($12,000 to show, $8,000 from Prazeres for missing weight, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Vera: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eryk Anders: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcelo Golm: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damir Hadzovic: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joseph Morales: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Priscila Cachoeira: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Maia Stevenson: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)