UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders

Feb 3, 2018

Arena Guilherme Paraense

Belem, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Lyoto Machida (22-8, #21 ranked middleweight)

Eryk Anders (10-0, #26 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Valentina Shevchenko (14-3, #4 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Priscila Cachoeira (8-0)

Lightweights:

Michel Prazeres (22-2, #28 ranked lightweight)

Desmond Green (20-5, #67 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Timothy Johnson (11-4, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Marcelo Golm (6-0, #22 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Douglas Silva de Andrade (24-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked bantamweight)

Marlon Vera (10-4-1, #24 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Thiago Santos (16-5, #12 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 2 (1:03)

Anthony Smith (28-12, #25 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Sergio Moraes (12-4-1, #36 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Means (27-9-1, 1 NC, #29 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Alan Patrick (14-1, #26 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Damir Hadzovic (11-3, #59 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Maia Stevenson (6-4)

Polyana Viana (9-1)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:50)

Bantamweights

Iuri Alcantara (34-9, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 1 (1:06)

Joe Soto (18-6, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Deiveson Figueiredo (13-0, #12 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 2 (4:34)

Joseph Morales (9-0, #19 ranked flyweight)