UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders
Feb 3, 2018
Arena Guilherme Paraense
Belem, Brazil
UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders Results
Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Lyoto Machida (22-8, #21 ranked middleweight)
Eryk Anders (10-0, #26 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Valentina Shevchenko (14-3, #4 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)
Priscila Cachoeira (8-0)
Lightweights:
Michel Prazeres (22-2, #28 ranked lightweight)
Desmond Green (20-5, #67 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Timothy Johnson (11-4, #26 ranked heavyweight)
Marcelo Golm (6-0, #22 ranked heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Douglas Silva de Andrade (24-2, 1 NC, #39 ranked bantamweight)
Marlon Vera (10-4-1, #24 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Thiago Santos (16-5, #12 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 2 (1:03)
Anthony Smith (28-12, #25 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Sergio Moraes (12-4-1, #36 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Tim Means (27-9-1, 1 NC, #29 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
Alan Patrick (14-1, #26 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)
Damir Hadzovic (11-3, #59 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Maia Stevenson (6-4)
Polyana Viana (9-1)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (3:50)
Bantamweights
Iuri Alcantara (34-9, 1 NC, #20 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 1 (1:06)
Joe Soto (18-6, #10 ranked bantamweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Deiveson Figueiredo (13-0, #12 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by TKO (Strikes) – Round 2 (4:34)
Joseph Morales (9-0, #19 ranked flyweight)