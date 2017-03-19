Gunnar Nelson put the hurting on Alan Jouban earlier today in London, and subsequently was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event (we’re also assuming that Brett Johns and Oluwale Bamgbose got paid their show money since their fights got cancelled the day of). But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 15,761

Gate: $2,015,777

Gunnar Nelson: $209,000 ($77,000 to show, $77,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jimi Manuwa: $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Vera: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marc Diakiese: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brad Pickett: $55,000 ($40,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Duffy: $46,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Leon Edwards: $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francimar Barroso: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alan Jouban: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Corey Anderson: $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Arnold Allen: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Timothy Johnson: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brad Scott: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Vicente Luque: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Omielanczuk: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Lina Lansberg: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Reza Madadi: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Scott Askham: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Makwan Amirkhani: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Darren Stewart: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Teemu Packalen: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lucie Pudilova: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oluwale Bamgbose: $12,000

Brett Johns: $12,000