UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson

Mar 18, 2017

The O2 Arena

London, England

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Jimi Manuwa (16-2, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Corey Anderson (10-2)

Welterweights:

Gunnar Nelson (15-2-1)

Alan Jouban (15-4)

Bantamweights:

Brad Pickett (26-13)

Marlon Vera (8-3-1)

Featherweights:

Arnold Allen (11-1)

Makwan Amirkhani (13-2)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 1:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Joe Duffy (15-2)

Reza Madadi (14-4)

Light Heavyweights:

Darren Stewart (8-0)

Francimar Barroso (18-6)

Heavyweights:

Daniel Omielanczuk (19-6-1, 1 NC)

Timothy Johnson (10-3)

Lightweights:

Marc Diakiese (11-0)

Teemu Packalen (8-1)

Welterweights:

Leon Edwards (12-3)

Vicente Luque (11-5-1)

Middleweights:

Bradley Scott (11-4)

Scott Askham (14-3)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Lina Lansberg (6-2)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lucie Pudilova (6-1)