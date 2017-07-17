The trip to Glasgow was definitely worth it for Paul Felder – he scored an impressive victory over Stevie Ray and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,589

Gate: $1,200,000

Paul Felder: $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gunnar Nelson: $84,000 ($79,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Danny Henry: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Teymur: $62,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Leslie Smith: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cynthia Calvillo: $33,700 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Calderwood for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Khalil Rountree: $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Danny Roberts: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Marshman: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexandre Pantoja: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brett Johns: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Stevie Ray: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Justin Willis: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Galore Bofando: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Neil Seery: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joanne Calderwood: $17,800 ($16,000 to show, $3,200 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Janes: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Paul Craig: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Albert Morales: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

James Mulheron: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bobby Nash: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Charlie Ward: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Amanda Lemos: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)