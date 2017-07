UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio

July 16, 2017

The SSE Hydro

Glasgow, Scotland

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Gunnar Nelson (16-2-1, #10 ranked welterweight) vs

Santiago Ponzinibbio (24-3, #12 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (1:22)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT



Women’s Strawweights:

Joanne Calderwood (11-2, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs

Cynthia Calvillo (5-0, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)



Lightweights:

Stevie Ray (21-6, #25 ranked lightweight) vs

Paul Felder (13-3, #30 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA KO (ELBOWS) – ROUND 1 (3:57)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT



Middleweights:

Jack Marshman (21-6, #32 ranked middleweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Ryan Janes (9-2, #48 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Khalil Rountree Jr. (6-2, #31 ranked light heavyweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:56

vs Paul Craig (9-1, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

James Mulheron (11-1) vs

Justin Willis (4-1) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Danny Roberts (13-2, #55 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (3:59)

vs Bobby Nash (8-2, #76 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Alexandre Pantoja (17-2, #24 ranked flyweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:31)

vs Neil Seery (16-12, #19 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Charlie Ward (3-2, #76 ranked welterweight) vs

Galore Bofando (4-2) **WINNER VIA KO (SLAM & PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (2:10)



Lightweights:

Danny Henry (10-2) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-26)

vs Daniel Teymur (6-0)

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 12:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Brett Johns (13-0, #38 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

vs Albert Morales (7-1-1, #38 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Leslie Smith (9-7-1, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES & ELBOWS) – ROUND 2 (2:53)

vs Amanda Lemos (6-0-1)