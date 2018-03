UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje

Apr 14, 2018

Gila River Arena

Glendale, Arizona

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,997 – super stacked – best FOX card in over a year

UFC on FOX cards range between 7,700-6,400 points, with an average UFC on FOX card ranking 7,200

Main Card (FOX – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Dustin Poirier (22-5, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (18-1, #48 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Carlos Condit (30-11, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Matt Brown (23-16, #13 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Israel Adesanya (12-0, #44 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (12-3-1, #49 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Michelle Waterson (14-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cortney Casey (7-5, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Tim Boetsch (21-11, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (10-2, 1 NC, #21 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Wilson Reis (22-8, #14 ranked flyweight) vs John Moraga (18-6, #7 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:

Krzysztof Jotko (19-3, #22 ranked middleweight) vs Brad Tavares (16-5, #13 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Shana Dobson (3-1, #8 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lauren Mueller (4-0)

Welterweights:

Dhiego Lima (14-6, #82 ranked welterweight) vs Yushin Okami (34-11, #48 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Arjan Singh Bhullar (7-0, #30 ranked heavyweight) vs Adam Wieczorek (9-1, #30 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Luke Sanders (11-2, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Patrick Williams (8-5, #33 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Matthew Lopez (10-2, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Alejandro Perez (19-6-1, #16 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1, #42 ranked welterweight) vs Muslim Salikhov (13-2, #84 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Gilbert Burns (12-2, #29 ranked lightweight) vs Lando Vannata (9-2-1, #48 ranked lightweight)

