UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch

Sept 16, 2017

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Luke Rockhold (15-3, #4 ranked middleweight) vs David Branch (21-3, #22 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Mike Perry (10-1, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Reyes (12-2)

Middleweights:

Hector Lombard (34-7-1, 2 NC, #20 ranked middleweight) vs Anthony Smith (27-12, #28 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Gregor Gillespie (9-0, #54 ranked lightweight) vs Jason Gonzalez (11-3, #76 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Kamaru Usman (10-1, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Sergio Moraes (12-3-1, #28 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Justin Ledet (8-0, 1 NC, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Zu Anyanwu (14-4)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Tony Martin (12-3, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (10-2, #36 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Anthony Hamilton (15-7, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Daniel Spitz (5-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Krzysztof Jotko (19-2, #19 ranked middleweight) vs Uriah Hall (13-8, #25 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Gilbert Burns (11-2, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Jason Saggo (12-3, #39 ranked lightweight)

Betting Odds:





