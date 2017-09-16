UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch

Sept 16, 2017

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Luke Rockhold (15-3, #4 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (STRIKES) – ROUND 2 (4:05)

David Branch (21-3, #22 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Mike Perry (10-1, #29 ranked welterweight)**WINNER VIA KO (KNEE) – ROUND 1 (1:19)

Alex Reyes (12-2)

Middleweights:

Hector Lombard (34-7-1, 2 NC, #20 ranked middleweight)

Anthony Smith (27-12, #28 ranked middleweight)**WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 3 (2:33)