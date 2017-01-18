It was hard to watch (and no one wants to have to see it again), but B.J. Penn was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn, despite taking a vicious beating from Yair Rodriguez.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Attendance: 11,589

Gate: $913,372.75

B.J. Penn: $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Yair Rodriguez: $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Lauzon: $136,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aleksei Oleinik: $100,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Frankie Saenz: $75,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Augusto Mendes: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Pettis: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ben Saunders: $50,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Court McGee: $45,000 ($35,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tony Martin: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Moraga: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Walt Harris: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Held: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Drakkar Klose: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nina Ansaroff: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joachim Christensen: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cyril Asker: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex White: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Devin Powell: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Viktor Pesta: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chase Sherman: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bojan Mihajlović: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dmitri Smoliakov: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)