Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate
Posted by on January 17, 2017
BJ Penn Yair Rodriguez during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

 

It was hard to watch (and no one wants to have to see it again), but B.J. Penn was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn, despite taking a vicious beating from Yair Rodriguez.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

 

Attendance: 11,589
Gate: $913,372.75

 

B.J. Penn: $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Yair Rodriguez: $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Lauzon: $136,000 ($58,000 to show, $58,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aleksei Oleinik: $100,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Frankie Saenz: $75,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Augusto Mendes: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Pettis: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ben Saunders: $50,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Court McGee: $45,000 ($35,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tony Martin: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Moraga: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Walt Harris: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Held: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Drakkar Klose: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nina Ansaroff: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joachim Christensen: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cyril Asker: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex White: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Devin Powell: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Viktor Pesta: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chase Sherman: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bojan Mihajlović: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dmitri Smoliakov: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results