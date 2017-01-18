The UFC kicked off 2017 on a good foot, posting a very solid TV rating for their UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn card last Sunday. Despite being a rare Sunday night UFC show, and going up against a NFL playoff game that averaged 37 million viewers, the fight card averaged 1.09 million viewers on FS1, 612,000 of them in the coveted 18-49 year-old bracket.

The event was headlined by MMA legend B.J. Penn getting decimated by uber-prospect Yair Rodriguez. Only four UFC Fight Night’s topped 1.09 million viewers last year, and this is the highest-rated Fight Night since last September.