Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn Tops A Million Viewers
Posted by on January 18, 2017
PHOENIX, AZ – JANUARY 15: (L-R) BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The UFC kicked off 2017 on a good foot, posting a very solid TV rating for their UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn card last Sunday.  Despite being a rare Sunday night UFC show, and going up against a NFL playoff game that averaged 37 million viewers, the fight card averaged 1.09 million viewers on FS1, 612,000 of them in the coveted 18-49 year-old bracket.

The event was headlined by MMA legend B.J. Penn getting decimated by uber-prospect Yair Rodriguez.  Only four UFC Fight Night’s topped 1.09 million viewers last year, and this is the highest-rated Fight Night since last September.

 

 

 

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results