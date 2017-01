UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

Main Card (FS1/TSN 5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Yair Rodriguez (9-1)

B.J. Penn (16-10-2)

Lightweights:

Joe Lauzon (26-12)

Marcin Held (22-5)

Welterweights:

Court McGee (19-5)

Ben Saunders (19-7-2)

Flyweights:

John Moraga (16-5, #10 ranked flyweight)

Sergio Pettis (14-2)

Prelims (FS1 & Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Devin Powell (8-1)

Drakkar Klose (6-0-1)

Bantamweights:

Frankie Saenz (11-4)

Augusto Mendes (5-1)

Heavyweights:

Aleksei Oleinik (50-10-1)**WINNER by Submission (Ezekiel Choke) – Round 1 (2:57)

Viktor Pesta (10-3)

Lightweights:

Tony Martin (10-3)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex White (11-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (6-3)

Nina Ansaroff (6-5)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 3 (3:39)

Heavyweights:

Walt Harris (8-5)**WINNER by KO (Strikes) – Round 2 (2:41)

Chase Sherman (9-2)

Light Heavyweights:

Bojan Mihajlovic (10-4)

Joachim Christensen (13-4)**WINNER by TKO (Punch) – Round 3 (2:05)

Heavyweights:

Dmitrii Smoliakov (8-1)

Cyril Asker (7-2)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (2:41)