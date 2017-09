UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami

Sept 23, 2017

Saitama Super Arena

Saitama, Japan

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FXX – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Yushin Okami (32-8, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (20-10, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Claudia Gadelha (15-2, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jessica Andrade (16-6, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Takanori Gomi (35-13, 1 NC, #70 ranked lightweight) vs Dong Hyun Kim (14-8-3, #74 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gokhan Saki (0-1) vs Henrique da Silva (12-3, #18 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Teruto Ishihara (10-4-2, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Rolando Dy (8-5-1, 1 NC, #52 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Mizuto Hirota (19-8-2, #41 ranked featherweight) vs Charles Rosa (11-3, #47 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (FXX/The Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Keita Nakamura (32-8-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (13-4, #61 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Jussier Formiga (19-5, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Ulka Sasaki (20-4-2, #7 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Syuri Kondo (5-0) vs Chan-Mi Jeon (5-1, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Daichi Abe (5-0) vs Hyun Gyu Lim (13-6-1, #47 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Shinsho Anzai (9-2, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Luke Jumeau (12-2, #72 ranked welterweight)

Betting Odds: