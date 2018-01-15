Jeremy Stephens proved he is no gatekeeper in the featherweight division, and was the top earner last night at UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Missouri athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,052

Gate: $812,995

Jeremy Stephens: $198,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Darren Elkins: $177,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marco Polo Reyes: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Doo Ho Choi: $69,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Johnson: $62,000 ($47,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

James Krause: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kamaru Usman: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessica Eye: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paige VanZant: $48,000 ($43,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Alves: $48,000 (Alves confirmed with us that UFC paid out show money despite fight being canceled)

Kyung Ho Kang: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Irene Aldana: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

JJ Aldrich: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessica-Rose Clark: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mads Burnell: $21,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex White: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Danielle Taylor: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Guido Cannetti: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Emil Meek: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike Santiago: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Burnell for missing weight, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Talita Bernardo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Matt Frevola: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kalindra Faria: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)