Cub Swanson was the top earner last night as the headliner at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Tennessee athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event, plus Neil Seery who got paid out his show money despite his fight being cancelled. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 10,144

Gate: $755,180

Cub Swanson: $170,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ovince Saint Preux: $129,800 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,800 from de Lima for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Diego Sanchez: $105,000 ($85,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jake Ellenberger: $93,000 ($78,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Dodson: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Lauzon: $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike Perry: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brandon Moreno: $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Thales Leites: $75,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Artem Lobov: $69,500 ($17,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexis Davis: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Al Iaquinta: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eddie Wineland: $46,000 ($31,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bryan Barberena: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Stevie Ray: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Scott Holtzman: $36,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Alvey: $32,000 ($22,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Hector Sandoval: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Ortiz: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Danielle Taylor: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessica Penne: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Proctor: $18,000 ($13,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $16,200 ($16,000 to show, $4,800 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael McBride: $14,500 ($12,000 show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cindy Dandois: $12,500 ($10,000 show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Matt Schnell: $12,500 ($10,000 show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)