

Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Contest – two in a row for him! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 211 on May 13th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Cub Swanson – 89%

Al Iaquinta – 78%

Ovince Saint Preux – 81%

John Dodson – 94%

Lauzon/Ray – 50%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 32-25 (56%)



UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Results

1 Josh W 10 2 Robert Oakes 10 3 Nathan Hickling 9 3 Craig S. 9 3 The MMA Manifesto 9 3 captainkirk368 9 7 Travis Parsons 8 7 SternFan74 8 9 Cameron Walsh 7 9 Michael J. 7 9 KurtK26 7 12 Nick b 6 12 Dave K. 6 12 Brandon Kaplan 6 12 Todd Bridgland 6 12 Brandon Martinez 6 12 derek imm 6 12 Carlos Rios 6 12 Ryan A. MacDonald 6 20 ryanC 5 20 James Weise 5 20 Paolo Puno 5 20 Jon Doe 5 20 Derrick Fling 5 20 Jason Poirier 5 20 Mike P. 5 20 CDN420 5 20 larry chaput 5 20 Creamy Goodness 5 30 Andrew Nandlal 4 30 Emma Savoy 4 30 Frankie Dicristofano 4 30 Sean Dunn 4 34 Johnson Thanadabouth 3 34 Jesse mejia 3 34 Ryan 3 37 Jeannie South 0



2017 Overall Standings