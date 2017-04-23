Quantcast
UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on April 23, 2017


Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Contest – two in a row for him!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 211 on May 13th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Cub Swanson – 89%
Al Iaquinta – 78%
Ovince Saint Preux – 81%
John Dodson – 94%
Lauzon/Ray – 50%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 32-25 (56%)


UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Results

1 Josh W 10
2 Robert Oakes 10
3 Nathan Hickling 9
3 Craig S. 9
3 The MMA Manifesto 9
3 captainkirk368 9
7 Travis Parsons 8
7 SternFan74 8
9 Cameron Walsh 7
9 Michael J. 7
9 KurtK26 7
12 Nick b 6
12 Dave K. 6
12 Brandon Kaplan 6
12 Todd Bridgland 6
12 Brandon Martinez 6
12 derek imm 6
12 Carlos Rios 6
12 Ryan A. MacDonald 6
20 ryanC 5
20 James Weise 5
20 Paolo Puno 5
20 Jon Doe 5
20 Derrick Fling 5
20 Jason Poirier 5
20 Mike P. 5
20 CDN420 5
20 larry chaput 5
20 Creamy Goodness 5
30 Andrew Nandlal 4
30 Emma Savoy 4
30 Frankie Dicristofano 4
30 Sean Dunn 4
34 Johnson Thanadabouth 3
34 Jesse mejia 3
34 Ryan 3
37 Jeannie South 0


2017 Overall Standings

1 Craig S. 70
1 Dave K. 70
1 Nathan Hickling 70
4 Josh W 65
5 The MMA Manifesto 64
6 Creamy Goodness 63
7 Todd Bridgland 60
8 Travis Parsons 59
9 Ryan A. MacDonald 57
10 Cameron Walsh 56

 