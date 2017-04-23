Posted byon
Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Contest – two in a row for him! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 211 on May 13th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Cub Swanson – 89%
Al Iaquinta – 78%
Ovince Saint Preux – 81%
John Dodson – 94%
Lauzon/Ray – 50%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 32-25 (56%)
UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Josh W
|10
|2
|Robert Oakes
|10
|3
|Nathan Hickling
|9
|3
|Craig S.
|9
|3
|The MMA Manifesto
|9
|3
|captainkirk368
|9
|7
|Travis Parsons
|8
|7
|SternFan74
|8
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|9
|Michael J.
|7
|9
|KurtK26
|7
|12
|Nick b
|6
|12
|Dave K.
|6
|12
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|12
|Todd Bridgland
|6
|12
|Brandon Martinez
|6
|12
|derek imm
|6
|12
|Carlos Rios
|6
|12
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|6
|20
|ryanC
|5
|20
|James Weise
|5
|20
|Paolo Puno
|5
|20
|Jon Doe
|5
|20
|Derrick Fling
|5
|20
|Jason Poirier
|5
|20
|Mike P.
|5
|20
|CDN420
|5
|20
|larry chaput
|5
|20
|Creamy Goodness
|5
|30
|Andrew Nandlal
|4
|30
|Emma Savoy
|4
|30
|Frankie Dicristofano
|4
|30
|Sean Dunn
|4
|34
|Johnson Thanadabouth
|3
|34
|Jesse mejia
|3
|34
|Ryan
|3
|37
|Jeannie South
|0
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Craig S.
|70
|1
|Dave K.
|70
|1
|Nathan Hickling
|70
|4
|Josh W
|65
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|64
|6
|Creamy Goodness
|63
|7
|Todd Bridgland
|60
|8
|Travis Parsons
|59
|9
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|57
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|56