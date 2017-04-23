UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov

Apr 22, 2017

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tennessee

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Cub Swanson (24-7, #14 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Artem Lobov (14-12-1, 1 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)

FIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Lightweights:

Al Iaquinta (12-3-1, #8 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:38)

Diego Sanchez (29-9, #22 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (24-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked light heavyweight)**WINNER by Submission (Von Flue) – Round 2 (2:11)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (17-4, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (19-8, #13 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Eddie Wineland (23-11-1, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Joe Lauzon (27-13, #19 ranked lightweight)

Stevie Ray (20-6, #45 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Majority Decision (28-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Welterweights:

Jake Ellenberger (31-12, #11 ranked welterweight)

Mike Perry (9-1, #42 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by KO (Elbow) – Round 2 (1:05)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Prelims (FS2/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Thales Leites (26-7, #13 ranked middleweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Sam Alvey (30-8, 1 NC, #14 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Dustin Ortiz (16-6, #12 ranked flyweight)

Brandon Moreno (13-3, #5 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Technical Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (4:06)

PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (9-2, #62 ranked lightweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (230-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Michael McBride (8-2, #79 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Penne (12-5, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

Danielle Taylor (8-2, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Alexis Davis (17-7, #12 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cindy Dandois (8-2)

Welterweights:

Bryan Barberena (12-4, #22 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by TKO (Knees and Punches) – Round 1 (3:30)

Joe Proctor (11-4, #47 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Hector Sandoval (13-3, #18 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:24)

Matt Schnell (10-3, #22 ranked flyweight)