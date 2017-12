UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega

Dec 9, 2017

Save Mart Center

Fresno, California

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Cub Swanson (25-7, #13 ranked featherweight) vs Brian Ortega (12-0, 1 NC, #5 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Jason Knight (20-3, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Gabriel Benitez (19-7, #29 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Moraes (19-5-1, #44 ranked bantamweight) vs Aljamain Sterling (16-2, #6 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (10-2, #64 ranked lightweight) vs Darrell Horcher (13-2, #77 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Eryk Anders (9-0, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Markus Perez (9-0)

Bantamweights:

Albert Morales (7-2-1, #41 ranked bantamweight) vs Benito Lopez (8-0)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Alexis Davis (18-7, #14 ranked women’s fly/strawweight) vs Liz Carmouche (10-5, #15 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Luke Sanders (11-1, #30 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath (11-5, #44 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Carls John De Tomas (8-1, #27 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (18-4)

Bantamweights:

Frankie Saenz (11-5, #23 ranked bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili (7-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Alejandro Perez (19-6-1, #29 ranked bantamweight) vs Iuri Alcantara (34-8, 1 NC, #17 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Chris Gruetzemacher (13-2, #81 ranked lightweight) vs Davi Ramos (6-2, #86 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Antonio Naga Breto (9-2, 1 NC, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Trevin Giles (10-0, #41 ranked middleweight)

Betting Odds