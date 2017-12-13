Marlon Moraes landed the most memorable blow at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega, and also was the night’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Attendance: 7,605

Gate: $568,290

Marlon Moraes: $198,500 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Ortega: $163,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cub Swanson: $146,000 ($76,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexis Davis: $74,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Iuri Alcantara: $54,000 ($39,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alejandro Perez: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Scott Holtzman: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Frankie Saenz: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aljamain Sterling: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Knight: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Liz Carmouche: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gabriel Benitez: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eryk Anders: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Trevin Giles: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Benito Lopez: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, 2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andre Soukhamthath: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Perez: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Davi Ramos: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Darrell Horcher: $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Albert Morales: $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Markus Perez: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Luke Sanders: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Gruetzemacher: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Merab Dvalishvili: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Antonio Braga Neto: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)