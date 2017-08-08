UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve
Sept 2, 2017
Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve Fight Card
Main Card
Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alexander Volkov (28-6, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Stefan Struve (32-8, #10 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Germaine de Randamie (7-3, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Marion Reneau (7-3-1, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Siyar Bahadurzada (22-6-1, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Rob Wilkinson (11-0)
Welterweights:
Leon Edwards (13-3, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Bryan Barberena (13-4, #15 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Darren Till (14-0-1, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Bojan Velickovic (15-4-1, #55 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Marcos Rogerio de Lima (15-6-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Saparbek Safarov (8-1, #39 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Mairbek Taisumov (25-5, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Felipe Silva (8-0, #79 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Michel Prazeres (22-2, #41 ranked lightweight) vs Mads Burnell (8-1)
Lightweights:
Rustam Khabilov (21-3, #22 ranked lightweight) vs Desmond Green (20-5, #68 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Francimar Barroso (19-5, 1 NC, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (8-1)
Featherweights:
Nick Hein (14-2, 1 NC, #43 ranked featherweight) vs Zabit Magomedsharipov (12-1)
Light Heavyweights:
Bojan Mihajlovic (10-5, #39 ranked light heavyweight) vs Abdul-Kerim Edilov (16-4)
