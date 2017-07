UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum

July 22, 2017

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniondale, New York

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum Fight Card

Main Card (FOX/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Chris Weidman (13-3, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (14-2, #7 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Dennis Bermudez (17-6, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Darren Elkins (23-5, #10 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Patrick Cummins (9-4, #22 ranked light heavyweight) vs Gian Villante (15-7, #14 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Jimmie Rivera (20-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Thomas Almeida (21-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (FOX/TSN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Lyman Good (19-3, 1 NC, #65 ranked welterweight) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (16-5, #48 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Rafael Natal (21-8-1, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Eryk Anders (7-0)

Welterweights:

Ryan LaFlare (13-1, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Oliveira (16-3-1, 2 NC, #14 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Damian Grabowski (20-4, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Chase Sherman (10-3, #22 ranked heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Kyle Bochniak (7-1, #41 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Kennedy (10-0, #39 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Brian Kelleher (17-7, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (9-3-1, #33 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Timothy Johnson (11-3, #21 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior Albini (13-2)

Featherweights:

Shane Burgos (9-0, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Godofredo Pepey (14-4, #19 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Frankie Perez (10-3, #75 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Wade (11-3, #39 ranked lightweight)

