Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Contest via tie breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 214 on July 29th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Kelvin Gastelum – 60%
Dennis Bermudez – 73%
Cummins/Villante – 50%
Jimmie Rivera – 63%
Lyman Good – 87%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 57-44 (56%)
UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Josh W
|7
|2
|Todd Bridgland
|5
|2
|ryanC
|5
|2
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|2
|Brandon Martinez
|5
|2
|larry chaput
|5
|7
|Ricardo Metalero
|4
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|7
|captainkirk368
|4
|7
|SternFan74
|4
|11
|Nick Davidson
|3
|11
|Neil Hickling
|3
|11
|Mike P.
|3
|11
|Michael J.
|3
|11
|Jesse mejia
|3
|16
|Victor Rattanasithy
|2
|16
|Robert Oakes
|2
|16
|Dave K.
|2
|16
|Creamy Goodness
|2
|16
|Nathan Hickling
|2
|16
|Jeannie South
|2
|16
|James Weise
|2
|16
|Derrick Fling
|2
|16
|Jon Doe
|2
|16
|Craig S.
|2
|26
|The MMA Manifesto
|1
|26
|Barry Oh
|1
|26
|Nick b
|1
|26
|Brandon Kaplan
|1
|30
|KurtK26
|0
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Dave K.
|121
|2
|Josh W
|119
|3
|Creamy Goodness
|115
|4
|Craig S.
|111
|5
|Nathan Hickling
|110
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|101
|7
|Travis Parsons
|97
|8
|SternFan74
|95
|9
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|94
|10
|captainkirk368
|93