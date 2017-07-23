Quantcast
UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on July 23, 2017


Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Contest via tie breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 214 on July 29th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Kelvin Gastelum – 60%
Dennis Bermudez – 73%
Cummins/Villante – 50%
Jimmie Rivera – 63%
Lyman Good – 87%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 57-44 (56%)


1 Josh W 7
2 Todd Bridgland 5
2 ryanC 5
2 Cameron Walsh 5
2 Brandon Martinez 5
2 larry chaput 5
7 Ricardo Metalero 4
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
7 captainkirk368 4
7 SternFan74 4
11 Nick Davidson 3
11 Neil Hickling 3
11 Mike P. 3
11 Michael J. 3
11 Jesse mejia 3
16 Victor Rattanasithy 2
16 Robert Oakes 2
16 Dave K. 2
16 Creamy Goodness 2
16 Nathan Hickling 2
16 Jeannie South 2
16 James Weise 2
16 Derrick Fling 2
16 Jon Doe 2
16 Craig S. 2
26 The MMA Manifesto 1
26 Barry Oh 1
26 Nick b 1
26 Brandon Kaplan 1
30 KurtK26 0

 

2017 Overall Standings

1 Dave K. 121
2 Josh W 119
3 Creamy Goodness 115
4 Craig S. 111
5 Nathan Hickling 110
6 The MMA Manifesto 101
7 Travis Parsons 97
8 SternFan74 95
9 Ryan A. MacDonald 94
10 captainkirk368 93

 