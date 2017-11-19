Fabricio Werdum had a battle on his hands last night in Sydney, but he came away victorious and with the biggest paycheck at UFC Fight Night: Werudm vs Tybura.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,021

Gate: N/A

Fabricio Werdum: $440,000 ($300,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Nik Lentz: $147,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Elias Theodorou: $73,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tai Tuivasa: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damien Brown: $68,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,000 from Camacho for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Will Brooks: $55,500 ($53,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Means: $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Belal Mumammad: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jake Matthews: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Tybura: $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Kelly: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Benoit: $32,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexander Volkanovski: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Hamilton: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Shelton: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Adam Wieczorek: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Frank Camacho: $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship) – ineligible for FOTN bonus due to missing weight

Jessica Rose-Clark: $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nadia Kassem: $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bec Rawlings: $18,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,000 from Clark for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bojan Velickovic: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Chambers: $16,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,000 from Kassem for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ashkan Mokhtarian: $15,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,000 from Benoit for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jenel Lausa: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Shane Young: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rashad Coulter: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)