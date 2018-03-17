Despite getting his face busted up, Fabricio Werdum was still the top earner today at UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 16,274

Gate: $2,028,000

Fabricio Werdum: $340,000 ($325,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimi Manuwa: $175,000 ($120,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov: $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jan Blachowicz: $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leon Edwards: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tom Duquesnoy: $49,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Roberts: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kajan Johnson: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Henry: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Stevie Ray: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Byrd: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Peter Sobotta: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Godbeer: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Terrion Ware: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Oliver Enkamp: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawoku: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Scott: $10,000 (UFC paid out half purse despite fight being cancelled)

Nad Narimani: $10,000 (assuming the UFC paid him his show money despite fight being cancelled)