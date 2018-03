UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov

Mar 17, 2018

The O2 Arena

London, England

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Volkov Results

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/Fight Network – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Fabricio Werdum (23-7-1, #3 ranked heavyweight)

Alexander Volkov (29-6, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimi Manuwa (17-3, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Jan Blachowicz (21-7, #17 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Tom Duquesnoy (15-2, 1 NC, #41 ranked bantamweight)

Terrion Ware (17-6, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Leon Edwards (14-3, #20 ranked welterweight)

Peter Sobotta (17-5-1, #29 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 1:45 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

John Phillips (21-6)

Charles Byrd (9-4)

Welterweights:

Danny Roberts (14-3 #55 ranked welterweight)

Oliver Enkamp (7-1, #84 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Danny Henry (11-2, #45 ranked featherweight)

Hakeem Dawodu (7-0-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Paul Craig (9-2, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Magomed Ankalaev (9-0)

Lightweights:

Stevie Ray (21-7, #26 ranked lightweight)

Kajan Johnson (22-12-1, #38 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Mark Godbeer (13-3, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy (10-0)