There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Demetrious Johnson 509.5 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 112.5 3 5 Ray Borg 81 4 13 Louis Smolka 67 5 11 Brandon Moreno 59 6 12 John Moraga 52 7 4 Wilson Reis 49.5 8 16 Ryan Benoit 46 9 6 Jussier Formiga 43.5 10 7 Sergio Pettis 42 11 3 Henry Cejudo 37.5 12 9 Dustin Ortiz 33 13 14 Ben Nguyen 28 14 Ulka Sasaki 27 15 Neil Seery 26 16 10 Tim Elliott 24.5 17 8 Ian McCall 13 18 Hector Sandoval 10 18 Magomed Bibulatov 10 20 15 Alexandre Pantoja 5 21 Jenel Lausa 4.5 22 Eric Shelton 0 22 Matt Schnell 0

