There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Demetrious Johnson 509.5 2 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 112.5 3 3 8 Brandon Moreno 82.5 4 4 4 Ray Borg 81 5 5 14 Louis Smolka 67 6 16 Ulka Sasaki 53 7 15 9 Ben Nguyen 49.5 7 7 5 Wilson Reis 49.5 9 8 Ryan Benoit 46 10 9 6 Jussier Formiga 43.5 11 6 10 John Moraga 43 12 10 7 Sergio Pettis 42 13 NR Deiveson Figueiredo 40 14 11 3 Henry Cejudo 37.5 15 12 Hector Sandoval 34 16 13 Matheus Nicolau 32.5 17 NR Justin Scoggins 29 18 16 10 Dustin Ortiz 27 19 18 Neil Seery 26 20 14 Marco Beltran 25 21 19 13 Tim Elliott 21.5 22 20 12 Ian McCall 13 23 21 16 Magomed Bibulatov 10 24 22 15 Alexandre Pantoja 5 24 NR Naoki Inoue 5 26 23 Jenel Lausa 4.5 27 NR Ashkan Mokhtarian 0 27 NR Carls John de Tomas 0 27 24 Eric Shelton 0 27 24 Matt Schnell 0

Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound