There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|509.5
|2
|2
|2
|Joseph Benavidez
|112.5
|3
|3
|8
|Brandon Moreno
|82.5
|4
|4
|4
|Ray Borg
|81
|5
|5
|14
|Louis Smolka
|67
|6
|16
|Ulka Sasaki
|53
|7
|15
|9
|Ben Nguyen
|49.5
|7
|7
|5
|Wilson Reis
|49.5
|9
|8
|Ryan Benoit
|46
|10
|9
|6
|Jussier Formiga
|43.5
|11
|6
|10
|John Moraga
|43
|12
|10
|7
|Sergio Pettis
|42
|13
|NR
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|40
|14
|11
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|37.5
|15
|12
|Hector Sandoval
|34
|16
|13
|Matheus Nicolau
|32.5
|17
|NR
|Justin Scoggins
|29
|18
|16
|10
|Dustin Ortiz
|27
|19
|18
|Neil Seery
|26
|20
|14
|Marco Beltran
|25
|21
|19
|13
|Tim Elliott
|21.5
|22
|20
|12
|Ian McCall
|13
|23
|21
|16
|Magomed Bibulatov
|10
|24
|22
|15
|Alexandre Pantoja
|5
|24
|NR
|Naoki Inoue
|5
|26
|23
|Jenel Lausa
|4.5
|27
|NR
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|0
|27
|NR
|Carls John de Tomas
|0
|27
|24
|Eric Shelton
|0
|27
|24
|Matt Schnell
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
