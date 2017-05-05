There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Update: Ovince Saint Preux is back on the winning track, and back into our top 10.

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 488 2 2 3 Glover Teixeira 212 3 3 5 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166 4 4 4 Jimi Manuwa 161 5 5 11 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 131 6 6 8 Misha Cirkunov 120 7 7 2 Alexander Gustafsson 94 8 8 Ed Herman 78.5 9 16 9 Ovince Saint Preux 65 10 10 10 Ilir Latifi 63.5 11 9 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63 12 11 15 Gian Villante 51 13 12 Henrique da Silva 41 14 13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 40 15 14 13 Tyson Pedro 39 16 15 Paul Craig 36 17 17 Steve Bosse 32 18 18 7 Corey Anderson 30.5 18 18 Igor Pokrajac 30.5 20 20 6 Volkan Oezdemir 30 21 21 12 Patrick Cummins 28.5 22 NR Jake Collier 25 23 22 14 Jan Blachowicz 19 24 23 Jonathan Wilson 16 25 24 Francimar Barroso 15 26 25 Devin Clark 14 27 25 Joachim Christensen 10 27 25 Jordan Johnson 10 29 28 16 Jared Cannonier 8.5 30 29 Khalil Rountree 5 31 30 Ion Cutelaba 4.5 31 30 Josh Stansbury 4.5 33 32 Bojan Mihajlovic 0 33 32 Daniel Jolly 0 33 32 Darren Stewart 0 33 32 Jeremy Kimball 0 33 32 Saparbek Safarov 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

