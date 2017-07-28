There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 NR 2 Jon Jones 546 2 1 1 Daniel Cormier 488 3 2 5 Glover Teixeira 172 4 3 7 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166 5 4 4 Jimi Manuwa 161 6 5 3 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5 7 6 12 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 127 8 7 10 Misha Cirkunov 106.5 9 8 6 Volkan Oezdemir 87 10 NR C.B. Dollaway 77.5 11 10 8 Ovince Saint Preux 65 12 11 11 Ilir Latifi 63.5 13 12 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63 14 NR Ed Herman 61 14 13 16 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61 16 14 15 Gian Villante 41.5 17 15 14 Tyson Pedro 39 18 17 Henrique da Silva 35.5 19 30 Jared Cannonier 32.5 20 16 Paul Craig 32 20 18 Steve Bosse 32 22 19 8 Corey Anderson 30.5 22 19 Igor Pokrajac 30.5 24 31 Khalil Rountree 29.5 25 21 Ion Cutelaba 29 26 22 13 Patrick Cummins 27.5 27 NR Dominick Reyes 25 27 23 Jake Collier 25 27 33 Jeremy Kimball 25 27 NR Trevin Giles 25 31 24 Jan Blachowicz 19 31 28 Jordan Johnson 19 33 25 Jonathan Wilson 16 34 26 Francimar Barroso 15 35 27 Devin Clark 14 36 NR Marcel Fortuna 9 37 29 Joachim Christensen 8 38 32 Josh Stansbury 4 39 33 Bojan Mihajlovic 0 39 NR Cody Bochnovic 0 39 33 Darren Stewart 0 39 NR Nick Roehrick 0 39 33 Saparbek Safarov 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound