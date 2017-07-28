Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Jul 28, 2017
Posted by on July 28, 2017
in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City.

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank  
1 NR 2 Jon Jones 546
2 1 1 Daniel Cormier 488
3 2 5 Glover Teixeira 172
4 3 7 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 166
5 4 4 Jimi Manuwa 161
6 5 3 Alexander Gustafsson 147.5
7 6 12 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 127
8 7 10 Misha Cirkunov 106.5
9 8 6 Volkan Oezdemir 87
10 NR C.B. Dollaway 77.5
11 10 8 Ovince Saint Preux 65
12 11 11 Ilir Latifi 63.5
13 12 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 63
14 NR Ed Herman 61
14 13 16 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 61
16 14 15 Gian Villante 41.5
17 15 14 Tyson Pedro 39
18 17 Henrique da Silva 35.5
19 30 Jared Cannonier 32.5
20 16 Paul Craig 32
20 18 Steve Bosse 32
22 19 8 Corey Anderson 30.5
22 19 Igor Pokrajac 30.5
24 31 Khalil Rountree 29.5
25 21 Ion Cutelaba 29
26 22 13 Patrick Cummins 27.5
27 NR Dominick Reyes 25
27 23 Jake Collier 25
27 33 Jeremy Kimball 25
27 NR Trevin Giles 25
31 24 Jan Blachowicz 19
31 28 Jordan Johnson 19
33 25 Jonathan Wilson 16
34 26 Francimar Barroso 15
35 27 Devin Clark 14
36 NR Marcel Fortuna 9
37 29 Joachim Christensen 8
38 32 Josh Stansbury 4
39 33 Bojan Mihajlovic 0
39 NR Cody Bochnovic 0
39 33 Darren Stewart 0
39 NR Nick Roehrick 0
39 33 Saparbek Safarov 0

 

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound