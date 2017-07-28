There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|NR
|2
|Jon Jones
|546
|2
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|488
|3
|2
|5
|Glover Teixeira
|172
|4
|3
|7
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|166
|5
|4
|4
|Jimi Manuwa
|161
|6
|5
|3
|Alexander Gustafsson
|147.5
|7
|6
|12
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|127
|8
|7
|10
|Misha Cirkunov
|106.5
|9
|8
|6
|Volkan Oezdemir
|87
|10
|NR
|C.B. Dollaway
|77.5
|11
|10
|8
|Ovince Saint Preux
|65
|12
|11
|11
|Ilir Latifi
|63.5
|13
|12
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|63
|14
|NR
|Ed Herman
|61
|14
|13
|16
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|61
|16
|14
|15
|Gian Villante
|41.5
|17
|15
|14
|Tyson Pedro
|39
|18
|17
|Henrique da Silva
|35.5
|19
|30
|Jared Cannonier
|32.5
|20
|16
|Paul Craig
|32
|20
|18
|Steve Bosse
|32
|22
|19
|8
|Corey Anderson
|30.5
|22
|19
|Igor Pokrajac
|30.5
|24
|31
|Khalil Rountree
|29.5
|25
|21
|Ion Cutelaba
|29
|26
|22
|13
|Patrick Cummins
|27.5
|27
|NR
|Dominick Reyes
|25
|27
|23
|Jake Collier
|25
|27
|33
|Jeremy Kimball
|25
|27
|NR
|Trevin Giles
|25
|31
|24
|Jan Blachowicz
|19
|31
|28
|Jordan Johnson
|19
|33
|25
|Jonathan Wilson
|16
|34
|26
|Francimar Barroso
|15
|35
|27
|Devin Clark
|14
|36
|NR
|Marcel Fortuna
|9
|37
|29
|Joachim Christensen
|8
|38
|32
|Josh Stansbury
|4
|39
|33
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|0
|39
|NR
|Cody Bochnovic
|0
|39
|33
|Darren Stewart
|0
|39
|NR
|Nick Roehrick
|0
|39
|33
|Saparbek Safarov
|0
Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound