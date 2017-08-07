There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Ranks
|Rank
|Ranks
|1
|1
|1
|Conor McGregor
|406
|2
|2
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|287
|3
|3
|12
|Al Iaquinta
|258
|4
|4
|8
|Kevin Lee
|243.5
|5
|NR
|14
|Anthony Pettis
|229
|6
|5
|9
|Dustin Poirier
|207
|7
|7
|7
|Nate Diaz
|198
|8
|8
|13
|Beneil Dariush
|180
|9
|9
|11
|Michael Chiesa
|177
|10
|10
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|171.5
|11
|6
|10
|Michael Johnson
|171
|12
|11
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|170
|13
|12
|James Vick
|151
|14
|13
|5
|Edson Barboza
|144.5
|15
|14
|Francisco Trinaldo
|117
|16
|15
|Islam Makhachev
|114.5
|17
|30
|Paul Felder
|107.5
|18
|16
|15
|Evan Dunham
|106.5
|19
|18
|Charles Oliveira
|106
|20
|19
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|21
|20
|Mairbek Taisumov
|101
|22
|21
|Rustam Khabilov
|98
|23
|22
|Rashid Magomedov
|93.5
|24
|16
|Jim Miller
|92
|25
|23
|Joe Lauzon
|88.5
|26
|24
|Abel Trujillo
|87.5
|27
|26
|Diego Sanchez
|81.5
|28
|27
|Adriano Martins
|80.5
|29
|25
|Stevie Ray
|73
|30
|28
|Alan Patrick
|70.5
|31
|29
|Jake Matthews
|70
|32
|31
|Tony Martin
|57.5
|33
|32
|16
|Gilbert Melendez
|56
|34
|55
|Drew Dober
|54.5
|35
|34
|Dan Hooker
|54
|36
|35
|Jon Tuck
|53
|36
|35
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|53
|38
|37
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|39
|38
|Jason Saggo
|49
|40
|40
|David Teymur
|47.5
|41
|41
|Michel Prazeres
|46.5
|42
|39
|Chris Wade
|45.5
|43
|42
|Bobby Green
|45
|44
|43
|Gilbert Burns
|44
|45
|NR
|Joseph Duffy
|43
|46
|NR
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|40
|47
|46
|Vinc Pichel
|38.5
|48
|48
|Nik Lentz
|38
|49
|49
|Joaquim Silva
|36
|49
|49
|Lando Vannata
|36
|51
|51
|John Makdessi
|35.5
|51
|51
|Mitch Clarke
|35.5
|53
|53
|Johnny Case
|35
|54
|77
|Drakkar Klose
|34.5
|54
|54
|Gregor Gillespie
|34.5
|54
|46
|Marc Diakiese
|34.5
|57
|56
|Clay Guida
|32
|57
|56
|Will Brooks
|32
|59
|58
|Sage Northcutt
|30.5
|60
|59
|Marco Polo Reyes
|30
|61
|60
|Andrew Holbrook
|25
|61
|60
|Damir Hadzovic
|25
|61
|82
|Jordan Rinaldi
|25
|64
|63
|Erik Koch
|24
|64
|63
|Scott Holtzman
|24
|66
|65
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|67
|66
|Tae Hyun Bang
|22
|68
|NR
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|68
|67
|Desmond Green
|20
|68
|67
|Ross Pearson
|20
|71
|69
|Josh Emmett
|17
|72
|70
|Nick Hein
|16.5
|73
|71
|Kajan Johnson
|14
|74
|72
|Damien Brown
|12.5
|74
|72
|Takanori Gomi
|12.5
|76
|74
|Jason Gonzalez
|10
|77
|75
|Frankie Perez
|8
|78
|76
|Alex White
|7.5
|79
|NR
|Danny Henry
|5
|79
|77
|Darrell Horcher
|5
|79
|77
|Dong Hyun Kim
|5
|79
|77
|Felipe Silva
|5
|83
|81
|Josh Burkman
|3
|84
|82
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|84
|NR
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|84
|82
|Devin Powell
|0
|84
|82
|Marcin Held
|0
|84
|82
|Michael McBride
|0
|84
|82
|Thibault Gouti
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
