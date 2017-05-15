There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Ranks Rank Ranks 1 1 1 Conor McGregor 406 2 2 3 Tony Ferguson 287 3 8 11 Al Iaquinta 258 4 3 9 Dustin Poirier 207 5 4 6 Michael Johnson 205 6 5 7 Michael Chiesa 203 7 6 8 Nate Diaz 198 8 7 12 Kevin Lee 197.5 9 8 10 Beneil Dariush 180 10 10 4 Eddie Alvarez 171.5 11 11 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170 12 14 James Vick 151 13 12 5 Edson Barboza 144.5 14 13 16 Francisco Trinaldo 117 15 15 Islam Makhachev 114.5 16 16 13 Evan Dunham 106.5 16 16 Jim Miller 106.5 18 18 Charles Oliveira 106 19 20 Leonardo Santos 101.5 20 21 Mairbek Taisumov 101 21 23 Rustam Khabilov 98 22 25 15 Rashid Magomedov 93.5 23 19 Joe Lauzon 88.5 24 24 Abel Trujillo 87.5 25 45 Stevie Ray 82.5 26 22 Diego Sanchez 81.5 27 26 Adriano Martins 80.5 28 27 Alan Patrick 70.5 29 28 Jake Matthews 70 30 29 Paul Felder 58 31 30 14 Gilbert Melendez 56 32 31 James Krause 55 33 33 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 53 34 34 Magomed Mustafaev 52 35 35 Reza Madadi 51.5 36 36 Jason Saggo 49 37 37 Chris Wade 48 38 38 David Teymur 47.5 39 39 Michel Prazeres 46.5 40 32 Bobby Green 45 41 40 Gilbert Burns 44 42 41 Joseph Duffy 43 43 42 Johnny Case 40.5 44 43 Marc Diakiese 38.5 45 44 Nik Lentz 38 46 46 Lando Vannata 36 47 47 John Makdessi 35.5 47 47 Mitch Clarke 35.5 49 49 Gregor Gillespie 34.5 49 49 Joaquim Silva 34.5 51 52 Drew Dober 33.5 52 53 Jon Tuck 33 52 53 Ross Pearson 33 54 55 Will Brooks 32 55 56 Tony Martin 31 56 57 Sage Northcutt 30.5 57 51 Marco Polo Reyes 30 58 58 Erik Koch 29 59 NR Dan Hooker 28.5 60 59 Andrew Holbrook 25 60 59 Martin Bravo 25 62 62 Scott Holtzman 24 63 61 Teemu Packalen 22.5 64 62 Tae Hyun Bang 22 64 62 Takanori Gomi 22 66 65 Desmond Green 20 67 66 Josh Emmett 17 68 67 Nick Hein 16.5 69 68 Damien Brown 14 69 68 Kajan Johnson 14 71 70 Jason Gonzalez 10 72 72 Vinc Pichel 9.5 73 73 Frankie Perez 9 74 74 Alex White 7.5 75 75 Dong Hyun Kim 5 75 75 Drakkar Klose 5 75 75 Felipe Silva 5 78 78 Josh Burkman 3.5 79 79 Alessandro Ricci 0 79 79 Claudio Puelles 0 79 79 Damir Hadzovic 0 79 79 Darrell Horcher 0 79 79 Devin Powell 0 79 79 Jordan Rinaldi 0 79 79 Marcin Held 0 79 79 Michael McBride 0 79 79 Michel Quinones 0 79 NR Thibault Gouti 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound