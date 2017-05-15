There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Ranks
|Rank
|Ranks
|1
|1
|1
|Conor McGregor
|406
|2
|2
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|287
|3
|8
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|258
|4
|3
|9
|Dustin Poirier
|207
|5
|4
|6
|Michael Johnson
|205
|6
|5
|7
|Michael Chiesa
|203
|7
|6
|8
|Nate Diaz
|198
|8
|7
|12
|Kevin Lee
|197.5
|9
|8
|10
|Beneil Dariush
|180
|10
|10
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|171.5
|11
|11
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|170
|12
|14
|James Vick
|151
|13
|12
|5
|Edson Barboza
|144.5
|14
|13
|16
|Francisco Trinaldo
|117
|15
|15
|Islam Makhachev
|114.5
|16
|16
|13
|Evan Dunham
|106.5
|16
|16
|Jim Miller
|106.5
|18
|18
|Charles Oliveira
|106
|19
|20
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|20
|21
|Mairbek Taisumov
|101
|21
|23
|Rustam Khabilov
|98
|22
|25
|15
|Rashid Magomedov
|93.5
|23
|19
|Joe Lauzon
|88.5
|24
|24
|Abel Trujillo
|87.5
|25
|45
|Stevie Ray
|82.5
|26
|22
|Diego Sanchez
|81.5
|27
|26
|Adriano Martins
|80.5
|28
|27
|Alan Patrick
|70.5
|29
|28
|Jake Matthews
|70
|30
|29
|Paul Felder
|58
|31
|30
|14
|Gilbert Melendez
|56
|32
|31
|James Krause
|55
|33
|33
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|53
|34
|34
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|35
|35
|Reza Madadi
|51.5
|36
|36
|Jason Saggo
|49
|37
|37
|Chris Wade
|48
|38
|38
|David Teymur
|47.5
|39
|39
|Michel Prazeres
|46.5
|40
|32
|Bobby Green
|45
|41
|40
|Gilbert Burns
|44
|42
|41
|Joseph Duffy
|43
|43
|42
|Johnny Case
|40.5
|44
|43
|Marc Diakiese
|38.5
|45
|44
|Nik Lentz
|38
|46
|46
|Lando Vannata
|36
|47
|47
|John Makdessi
|35.5
|47
|47
|Mitch Clarke
|35.5
|49
|49
|Gregor Gillespie
|34.5
|49
|49
|Joaquim Silva
|34.5
|51
|52
|Drew Dober
|33.5
|52
|53
|Jon Tuck
|33
|52
|53
|Ross Pearson
|33
|54
|55
|Will Brooks
|32
|55
|56
|Tony Martin
|31
|56
|57
|Sage Northcutt
|30.5
|57
|51
|Marco Polo Reyes
|30
|58
|58
|Erik Koch
|29
|59
|NR
|Dan Hooker
|28.5
|60
|59
|Andrew Holbrook
|25
|60
|59
|Martin Bravo
|25
|62
|62
|Scott Holtzman
|24
|63
|61
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|64
|62
|Tae Hyun Bang
|22
|64
|62
|Takanori Gomi
|22
|66
|65
|Desmond Green
|20
|67
|66
|Josh Emmett
|17
|68
|67
|Nick Hein
|16.5
|69
|68
|Damien Brown
|14
|69
|68
|Kajan Johnson
|14
|71
|70
|Jason Gonzalez
|10
|72
|72
|Vinc Pichel
|9.5
|73
|73
|Frankie Perez
|9
|74
|74
|Alex White
|7.5
|75
|75
|Dong Hyun Kim
|5
|75
|75
|Drakkar Klose
|5
|75
|75
|Felipe Silva
|5
|78
|78
|Josh Burkman
|3.5
|79
|79
|Alessandro Ricci
|0
|79
|79
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|79
|79
|Damir Hadzovic
|0
|79
|79
|Darrell Horcher
|0
|79
|79
|Devin Powell
|0
|79
|79
|Jordan Rinaldi
|0
|79
|79
|Marcin Held
|0
|79
|79
|Michael McBride
|0
|79
|79
|Michel Quinones
|0
|79
|NR
|Thibault Gouti
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound