There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Conor McGregor
|406
|2
|2
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|287
|3
|3
|12
|Al Iaquinta
|258
|4
|4
|8
|Kevin Lee
|243.5
|5
|5
|14
|Anthony Pettis
|229
|6
|6
|9
|Dustin Poirier
|207
|7
|8
|13
|Beneil Dariush
|180
|8
|9
|11
|Michael Chiesa
|177
|9
|10
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|171.5
|10
|11
|10
|Michael Johnson
|171
|11
|12
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|170
|12
|13
|James Vick
|151
|13
|14
|5
|Edson Barboza
|144.5
|14
|21
|16
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|15
|15
|Francisco Trinaldo
|117
|16
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|114.5
|17
|17
|Paul Felder
|107.5
|18
|18
|15
|Evan Dunham
|106.5
|19
|19
|Charles Oliveira
|106
|20
|20
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|21
|24
|Jim Miller
|92
|22
|22
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|23
|25
|Joe Lauzon
|88.5
|24
|26
|Abel Trujillo
|87.5
|25
|27
|Diego Sanchez
|81.5
|26
|29
|Stevie Ray
|73
|27
|30
|Alan Patrick
|70.5
|28
|31
|Jake Matthews
|70
|29
|28
|Adriano Martins
|69
|30
|44
|Gilbert Burns
|67.5
|31
|41
|Michel Prazeres
|65.5
|32
|54
|Gregor Gillespie
|56
|32
|36
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|56
|34
|34
|Drew Dober
|54.5
|35
|35
|Dan Hooker
|54
|36
|36
|Jon Tuck
|53
|37
|73
|Kajan Johnson
|52.5
|38
|38
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|39
|32
|Tony Martin
|51
|40
|40
|David Teymur
|47.5
|41
|42
|Chris Wade
|45.5
|42
|43
|Bobby Green
|45
|43
|45
|Joseph Duffy
|43
|44
|39
|Jason Saggo
|42.5
|45
|46
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|40
|46
|47
|Vinc Pichel
|38.5
|47
|48
|Nik Lentz
|38
|48
|49
|Joaquim Silva
|36
|48
|49
|Lando Vannata
|36
|50
|51
|John Makdessi
|35.5
|51
|53
|Johnny Case
|35
|52
|54
|Drakkar Klose
|34.5
|52
|54
|Marc Diakiese
|34.5
|54
|57
|Clay Guida
|32
|54
|57
|Will Brooks
|32
|56
|78
|Alex White
|31.5
|57
|59
|Sage Northcutt
|30.5
|58
|60
|Marco Polo Reyes
|30
|59
|61
|Damir Hadzovic
|25
|59
|61
|Jordan Rinaldi
|25
|61
|64
|Erik Koch
|24
|61
|64
|Scott Holtzman
|24
|63
|66
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|64
|61
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|64
|67
|Tae Hyun Bang
|22
|66
|68
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|66
|68
|Ross Pearson
|20
|68
|68
|Desmond Green
|18
|69
|71
|Josh Emmett
|17
|70
|74
|Damien Brown
|12.5
|70
|74
|Takanori Gomi
|12.5
|72
|76
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|73
|77
|Frankie Perez
|8
|74
|79
|Danny Henry
|5
|74
|79
|Darrell Horcher
|5
|74
|79
|Dong Hyun Kim
|5
|74
|84
|Thibault Gouti
|5
|78
|79
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|79
|83
|Josh Burkman
|3
|80
|84
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|80
|84
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|80
|84
|Devin Powell
|0
|80
|NR
|Mads Burnell
|0
|80
|84
|Marcin Held
|0
|80
|84
|Michael McBride
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound