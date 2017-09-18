Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Sept 18/17
Posted by on September 18, 2017
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Mairbek Taisumov of Russia celebrates victory over Felipe Silva of Brazil after their Lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Ahoy on September 2, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Conor McGregor 406
2 2 3 Tony Ferguson 287
3 3 12 Al Iaquinta 258
4 4 8 Kevin Lee 243.5
5 5 14 Anthony Pettis 229
6 6 9 Dustin Poirier 207
7 8 13 Beneil Dariush 180
8 9 11 Michael Chiesa 177
9 10 4 Eddie Alvarez 171.5
10 11 10 Michael Johnson 171
11 12 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170
12 13 James Vick 151
13 14 5 Edson Barboza 144.5
14 21 16 Mairbek Taisumov 119
15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 117
16 16 Islam Makhachev 114.5
17 17 Paul Felder 107.5
18 18 15 Evan Dunham 106.5
19 19 Charles Oliveira 106
20 20 Leonardo Santos 101.5
21 24 Jim Miller 92
22 22 Rustam Khabilov 91.5
23 25 Joe Lauzon 88.5
24 26 Abel Trujillo 87.5
25 27 Diego Sanchez 81.5
26 29 Stevie Ray 73
27 30 Alan Patrick 70.5
28 31 Jake Matthews 70
29 28 Adriano Martins 69
30 44 Gilbert Burns 67.5
31 41 Michel Prazeres 65.5
32 54 Gregor Gillespie 56
32 36 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 56
34 34 Drew Dober 54.5
35 35 Dan Hooker 54
36 36 Jon Tuck 53
37 73 Kajan Johnson 52.5
38 38 Magomed Mustafaev 52
39 32 Tony Martin 51
40 40 David Teymur 47.5
41 42 Chris Wade 45.5
42 43 Bobby Green 45
43 45 Joseph Duffy 43
44 39 Jason Saggo 42.5
45 46 6 Justin Gaethje 40
46 47 Vinc Pichel 38.5
47 48 Nik Lentz 38
48 49 Joaquim Silva 36
48 49 Lando Vannata 36
50 51 John Makdessi 35.5
51 53 Johnny Case 35
52 54 Drakkar Klose 34.5
52 54 Marc Diakiese 34.5
54 57 Clay Guida 32
54 57 Will Brooks 32
56 78 Alex White 31.5
57 59 Sage Northcutt 30.5
58 60 Marco Polo Reyes 30
59 61 Damir Hadzovic 25
59 61 Jordan Rinaldi 25
61 64 Erik Koch 24
61 64 Scott Holtzman 24
63 66 Teemu Packalen 22.5
64 61 Andrew Holbrook 22
64 67 Tae Hyun Bang 22
66 68 Alvaro Herrera 20
66 68 Ross Pearson 20
68 68 Desmond Green 18
69 71 Josh Emmett 17
70 74 Damien Brown 12.5
70 74 Takanori Gomi 12.5
72 76 Jason Gonzalez 9
73 77 Frankie Perez 8
74 79 Danny Henry 5
74 79 Darrell Horcher 5
74 79 Dong Hyun Kim 5
74 84 Thibault Gouti 5
78 79 Felipe Silva 4.5
79 83 Josh Burkman 3
80 84 Claudio Puelles 0
80 84 Daniel Teymur 0
80 84 Devin Powell 0
80 NR Mads Burnell 0
80 84 Marcin Held 0
80 84 Michael McBride 0

 

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

 

