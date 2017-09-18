There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Conor McGregor 406 2 2 3 Tony Ferguson 287 3 3 12 Al Iaquinta 258 4 4 8 Kevin Lee 243.5 5 5 14 Anthony Pettis 229 6 6 9 Dustin Poirier 207 7 8 13 Beneil Dariush 180 8 9 11 Michael Chiesa 177 9 10 4 Eddie Alvarez 171.5 10 11 10 Michael Johnson 171 11 12 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov 170 12 13 James Vick 151 13 14 5 Edson Barboza 144.5 14 21 16 Mairbek Taisumov 119 15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 117 16 16 Islam Makhachev 114.5 17 17 Paul Felder 107.5 18 18 15 Evan Dunham 106.5 19 19 Charles Oliveira 106 20 20 Leonardo Santos 101.5 21 24 Jim Miller 92 22 22 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 23 25 Joe Lauzon 88.5 24 26 Abel Trujillo 87.5 25 27 Diego Sanchez 81.5 26 29 Stevie Ray 73 27 30 Alan Patrick 70.5 28 31 Jake Matthews 70 29 28 Adriano Martins 69 30 44 Gilbert Burns 67.5 31 41 Michel Prazeres 65.5 32 54 Gregor Gillespie 56 32 36 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 56 34 34 Drew Dober 54.5 35 35 Dan Hooker 54 36 36 Jon Tuck 53 37 73 Kajan Johnson 52.5 38 38 Magomed Mustafaev 52 39 32 Tony Martin 51 40 40 David Teymur 47.5 41 42 Chris Wade 45.5 42 43 Bobby Green 45 43 45 Joseph Duffy 43 44 39 Jason Saggo 42.5 45 46 6 Justin Gaethje 40 46 47 Vinc Pichel 38.5 47 48 Nik Lentz 38 48 49 Joaquim Silva 36 48 49 Lando Vannata 36 50 51 John Makdessi 35.5 51 53 Johnny Case 35 52 54 Drakkar Klose 34.5 52 54 Marc Diakiese 34.5 54 57 Clay Guida 32 54 57 Will Brooks 32 56 78 Alex White 31.5 57 59 Sage Northcutt 30.5 58 60 Marco Polo Reyes 30 59 61 Damir Hadzovic 25 59 61 Jordan Rinaldi 25 61 64 Erik Koch 24 61 64 Scott Holtzman 24 63 66 Teemu Packalen 22.5 64 61 Andrew Holbrook 22 64 67 Tae Hyun Bang 22 66 68 Alvaro Herrera 20 66 68 Ross Pearson 20 68 68 Desmond Green 18 69 71 Josh Emmett 17 70 74 Damien Brown 12.5 70 74 Takanori Gomi 12.5 72 76 Jason Gonzalez 9 73 77 Frankie Perez 8 74 79 Danny Henry 5 74 79 Darrell Horcher 5 74 79 Dong Hyun Kim 5 74 84 Thibault Gouti 5 78 79 Felipe Silva 4.5 79 83 Josh Burkman 3 80 84 Claudio Puelles 0 80 84 Daniel Teymur 0 80 84 Devin Powell 0 80 NR Mads Burnell 0 80 84 Marcin Held 0 80 84 Michael McBride 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound