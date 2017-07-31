There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Chris Weidman
|411
|2
|5
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|373.5
|3
|2
|4
|Luke Rockhold
|364
|4
|3
|1
|Michael Bisping
|358
|5
|4
|3
|Yoel Romero
|295
|6
|8
|5
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|204
|7
|7
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum
|193
|8
|13
|14
|Tim Boetsch
|190
|9
|9
|7
|Anderson Silva
|185
|10
|10
|8
|Derek Brunson
|147
|11
|15
|16
|Thiago Santos
|133.5
|12
|11
|13
|Thales Leites
|131.5
|13
|12
|Dan Kelly
|131
|14
|14
|12
|Vitor Belfort
|115
|15
|24
|Brad Tavares
|99.5
|16
|17
|11
|Krzysztof Jotko
|88.5
|17
|18
|Sam Alvey
|87
|18
|20
|Hector Lombard
|80
|19
|19
|Vitor Miranda
|74
|20
|22
|10
|David Branch
|73
|21
|23
|Rashad Evans
|72
|22
|21
|Elias Theodorou
|68.5
|23
|16
|Johny Hendricks
|64.5
|23
|26
|15
|Uriah Hall
|64.5
|25
|27
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|55
|26
|28
|Anthony Smith
|52.5
|27
|29
|Nate Marquardt
|52
|28
|30
|Eric Spicely
|50
|28
|Eryk Anders
|50
|30
|31
|Magnus Cedenblad
|46
|31
|32
|Jack Marshman
|45
|32
|33
|Cezar Ferreira
|42
|33
|34
|Gerald Meerschaert
|35
|34
|36
|Paulo Borrachinha
|29.5
|35
|37
|Jack Hermansson
|29
|36
|38
|Brad Scott
|27
|37
|35
|Rafael Natal
|25.5
|38
|40
|Alex Nicholson
|20
|39
|45
|Marvin Vettori
|18
|40
|41
|Trevor Smith
|16.5
|41
|42
|Scott Askham
|14
|42
|43
|Andrew Sanchez
|13
|43
|44
|Devin Clark
|10
|44
|46
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|8
|44
|46
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|8
|46
|48
|Alessio Di Chirico
|4.5
|47
|48
|Ryan Janes
|4
|48
|50
|Keith Berish
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
