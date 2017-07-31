There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 6 Chris Weidman 411 2 5 2 Robert Whittaker 373.5 3 2 4 Luke Rockhold 364 4 3 1 Michael Bisping 358 5 4 3 Yoel Romero 295 6 8 5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204 7 7 9 Kelvin Gastelum 193 8 13 14 Tim Boetsch 190 9 9 7 Anderson Silva 185 10 10 8 Derek Brunson 147 11 15 16 Thiago Santos 133.5 12 11 13 Thales Leites 131.5 13 12 Dan Kelly 131 14 14 12 Vitor Belfort 115 15 24 Brad Tavares 99.5 16 17 11 Krzysztof Jotko 88.5 17 18 Sam Alvey 87 18 20 Hector Lombard 80 19 19 Vitor Miranda 74 20 22 10 David Branch 73 21 23 Rashad Evans 72 22 21 Elias Theodorou 68.5 23 16 Johny Hendricks 64.5 23 26 15 Uriah Hall 64.5 25 27 Antonio Carlos Junior 55 26 28 Anthony Smith 52.5 27 29 Nate Marquardt 52 28 30 Eric Spicely 50 28 Eryk Anders 50 30 31 Magnus Cedenblad 46 31 32 Jack Marshman 45 32 33 Cezar Ferreira 42 33 34 Gerald Meerschaert 35 34 36 Paulo Borrachinha 29.5 35 37 Jack Hermansson 29 36 38 Brad Scott 27 37 35 Rafael Natal 25.5 38 40 Alex Nicholson 20 39 45 Marvin Vettori 18 40 41 Trevor Smith 16.5 41 42 Scott Askham 14 42 43 Andrew Sanchez 13 43 44 Devin Clark 10 44 46 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 44 46 Oluwale Bamgbose 8 46 48 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5 47 48 Ryan Janes 4 48 50 Keith Berish 0

