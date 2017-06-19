There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 7 Chris Weidman 420 2 3 3 Luke Rockhold 364 3 4 1 Michael Bisping 358 4 5 2 Yoel Romero 342 5 6 4 Robert Whittaker 283 6 7 5 Gegard Mousasi 270 7 NR Kelvin Gastelum 227.5 8 8 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204 9 9 8 Anderson Silva 185 10 16 9 Derek Brunson 147 11 11 13 Thales Leites 131.5 12 10 Dan Kelly 131 13 12 Tim Boetsch 120 14 14 12 Vitor Belfort 115 15 13 Thiago Santos 112.5 16 17 Johny Hendricks 92 17 15 11 Krzysztof Jotko 88.5 18 18 15 Sam Alvey 87 19 19 Vitor Miranda 84.5 20 20 Hector Lombard 80 21 21 16 Elias Theodorou 78.5 22 36 10 David Branch 73 23 22 Rashad Evans 72 24 23 Brad Tavares 69.5 25 24 C.B. Dollaway 68.5 26 25 14 Uriah Hall 64.5 27 34 Antonio Carlos Junior 55 28 28 Anthony Smith 52.5 29 26 Nate Marquardt 52 30 27 Eric Spicely 50 31 29 Magnus Cedenblad 46 32 30 Jack Marshman 45 33 31 Cezar Ferreira 42 34 32 Gerald Meerschaert 39 35 33 Rafael Natal 31 36 47 Paulo Borrachinha 29.5 37 48 Jack Hermansson 29 38 35 Brad Scott 27 39 36 Chris Camozzi 22.5 40 38 Alex Nicholson 20 41 41 Trevor Smith 16.5 42 40 Scott Askham 14 43 42 Andrew Sanchez 13 44 43 Devin Clark 10 45 44 Marvin Vettori 9 46 46 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 46 44 Oluwale Bamgbose 8 48 48 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5 48 48 Ryan Janes 4.5 50 51 Keith Berish 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings



