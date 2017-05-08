There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|7
|Chris Weidman
|420
|2
|2
|Georges St-Pierre
|371
|3
|3
|3
|Luke Rockhold
|364
|4
|4
|1
|Michael Bisping
|358
|5
|5
|2
|Yoel Romero
|342
|6
|8
|4
|Robert Whittaker
|283
|7
|6
|5
|Gegard Mousasi
|270
|8
|7
|6
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|204
|9
|9
|8
|Anderson Silva
|185
|10
|10
|15
|Dan Kelly
|148.5
|11
|13
|12
|Thales Leites
|131.5
|12
|11
|16
|Tim Boetsch
|120
|13
|12
|Thiago Santos
|112.5
|14
|18
|11
|Vitor Belfort
|111.5
|15
|15
|10
|Krzysztof Jotko
|99.5
|16
|16
|9
|Derek Brunson
|97
|17
|17
|Johny Hendricks
|92
|18
|14
|14
|Sam Alvey
|87
|19
|19
|Vitor Miranda
|84.5
|20
|20
|Hector Lombard
|80
|21
|21
|Elias Theodorou
|78.5
|22
|22
|Rashad Evans
|76
|23
|23
|Brad Tavares
|69.5
|24
|24
|C.B. Dollaway
|68.5
|25
|25
|13
|Uriah Hall
|64.5
|26
|26
|Nate Marquardt
|64
|27
|27
|Eric Spicely
|56
|28
|41
|Anthony Smith
|52.5
|29
|28
|Magnus Cedenblad
|46
|30
|29
|Jack Marshman
|45
|31
|30
|Cezar Ferreira
|42
|32
|31
|Gerald Meerschaert
|39
|33
|32
|Rafael Natal
|31
|34
|33
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|28.5
|35
|35
|Brad Scott
|27
|36
|36
|Chris Camozzi
|26
|36
|36
|David Branch
|26
|38
|38
|Alex Nicholson
|22.5
|39
|39
|Gareth McLellan
|17.5
|40
|41
|Scott Askham
|14
|41
|43
|Trevor Smith
|13.5
|42
|40
|Andrew Sanchez
|13
|43
|44
|Devin Clark
|10
|44
|45
|Marvin Vettori
|9
|44
|45
|Oluwale Bamgbose
|9
|46
|47
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|8
|47
|48
|Paulo Henrique Costa
|5
|48
|49
|Alessio Di Chirico
|4.5
|48
|49
|Jack Hermansson
|4.5
|48
|49
|Ryan Janes
|4.5
|51
|52
|Keith Berish
|0
