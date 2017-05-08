There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 7 Chris Weidman 420 2 2 Georges St-Pierre 371 3 3 3 Luke Rockhold 364 4 4 1 Michael Bisping 358 5 5 2 Yoel Romero 342 6 8 4 Robert Whittaker 283 7 6 5 Gegard Mousasi 270 8 7 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204 9 9 8 Anderson Silva 185 10 10 15 Dan Kelly 148.5 11 13 12 Thales Leites 131.5 12 11 16 Tim Boetsch 120 13 12 Thiago Santos 112.5 14 18 11 Vitor Belfort 111.5 15 15 10 Krzysztof Jotko 99.5 16 16 9 Derek Brunson 97 17 17 Johny Hendricks 92 18 14 14 Sam Alvey 87 19 19 Vitor Miranda 84.5 20 20 Hector Lombard 80 21 21 Elias Theodorou 78.5 22 22 Rashad Evans 76 23 23 Brad Tavares 69.5 24 24 C.B. Dollaway 68.5 25 25 13 Uriah Hall 64.5 26 26 Nate Marquardt 64 27 27 Eric Spicely 56 28 41 Anthony Smith 52.5 29 28 Magnus Cedenblad 46 30 29 Jack Marshman 45 31 30 Cezar Ferreira 42 32 31 Gerald Meerschaert 39 33 32 Rafael Natal 31 34 33 Antonio Carlos Junior 28.5 35 35 Brad Scott 27 36 36 Chris Camozzi 26 36 36 David Branch 26 38 38 Alex Nicholson 22.5 39 39 Gareth McLellan 17.5 40 41 Scott Askham 14 41 43 Trevor Smith 13.5 42 40 Andrew Sanchez 13 43 44 Devin Clark 10 44 45 Marvin Vettori 9 44 45 Oluwale Bamgbose 9 46 47 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 47 48 Paulo Henrique Costa 5 48 49 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5 48 49 Jack Hermansson 4.5 48 49 Ryan Janes 4.5 51 52 Keith Berish 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound