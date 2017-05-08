Quantcast
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: May 8, 2017
Posted by on May 8, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 12: Chris Weidman (L) takes a punch from Luke Rockhold in their middleweight title fight during UFC 194 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

 

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 7 Chris Weidman 420
2 2 Georges St-Pierre 371
3 3 3 Luke Rockhold 364
4 4 1 Michael Bisping 358
5 5 2 Yoel Romero 342
6 8 4 Robert Whittaker 283
7 6 5 Gegard Mousasi 270
8 7 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204
9 9 8 Anderson Silva 185
10 10 15 Dan Kelly 148.5
11 13 12 Thales Leites 131.5
12 11 16 Tim Boetsch 120
13 12 Thiago Santos 112.5
14 18 11 Vitor Belfort 111.5
15 15 10 Krzysztof Jotko 99.5
16 16 9 Derek Brunson 97
17 17 Johny Hendricks 92
18 14 14 Sam Alvey 87
19 19 Vitor Miranda 84.5
20 20 Hector Lombard 80
21 21 Elias Theodorou 78.5
22 22 Rashad Evans 76
23 23 Brad Tavares 69.5
24 24 C.B. Dollaway 68.5
25 25 13 Uriah Hall 64.5
26 26 Nate Marquardt 64
27 27 Eric Spicely 56
28 41 Anthony Smith 52.5
29 28 Magnus Cedenblad 46
30 29 Jack Marshman 45
31 30 Cezar Ferreira 42
32 31 Gerald Meerschaert 39
33 32 Rafael Natal 31
34 33 Antonio Carlos Junior 28.5
35 35 Brad Scott 27
36 36 Chris Camozzi 26
36 36 David Branch 26
38 38 Alex Nicholson 22.5
39 39 Gareth McLellan 17.5
40 41 Scott Askham 14
41 43 Trevor Smith 13.5
42 40 Andrew Sanchez 13
43 44 Devin Clark 10
44 45 Marvin Vettori 9
44 45 Oluwale Bamgbose 9
46 47 Marcelo Guimaraes 8
47 48 Paulo Henrique Costa 5
48 49 Alessio Di Chirico 4.5
48 49 Jack Hermansson 4.5
48 49 Ryan Janes 4.5
51 52 Keith Berish 0

 

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings


