The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Well, it may have been a slow start to the year (only one fight card in the first three weeks), but the UFC begins to pick up the pace as the winter rages on. While it might be cold in Denver this weekend, there are a couple of fights that promise fireworks. Here’s one that shouldn’t disappoint.

Jordan Johnson

Nickname – Big Swingin’

Affiliation – The MMA Lab

From – Glendale, Arizona

Height – 6‘1“

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 6-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Jordan Johnson is probably one of the more unique 205ers in the business. Even though he’s got really good reach and creates lot of length with his jab, he prefers to use his length on the ground. His long limbs are perfect for chokes and his specialty is the anaconda choke. In amateur and professional fights, he’s set up and finished the choke – occasionally putting his resistant opponents to sleep. While we’ve probably seen some in the UFC who have and can set these chokes up, he’s certainly the first in some time that specializes in it.

Why he has been overlooked

Only six career fights is a start to why people haven’t been too hyped on the MMA Lab product. You could probably also add the methods of his victory to that. Few people call their buddy to tell them about the huge light heavyweight who sunk in a nice choke. It’s a division that has notoriously been held down by big punchers and devastating knockouts. Personally, though, I find his style very refreshing.

What makes this a good match-up

In Luis Henrique da Silva’s last fight, his opponent Paul Craig pulled guard on him. He was so confident in his submission game and his gas tank, that he put himself in that position. It paid off almost immediately as he locked in an arm bar. It seems that da Silva’s ground game has some holes in it – making Johnson the last guy he’d like to face right now.

Record: 106 Wins, 51 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)