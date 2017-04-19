The man just can’t get any respect. Last Saturday’s UFC on Fox, headlined by Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson’s record-tying 10th UFC title defense over Wilson Reis, was almost the least-watched UFC on Fox event of all time. Dave Meltzer reports that the stacked fight card averaged 1.996 million viewers on Saturday, topping only UFC on Fox 21 (Maia vs Condit) for viewers (that event, however, was tape delayed or aired on a different station in many markets).

Saturday’s main event did get almost 3 million viewers (2.874 million, to be exact), and the show did beat a NHL playoff game that it aired against, so all that is positive news. The prelims, headlined by Roy Nelson against Alexander Volkov, did 1.105 million viewers.