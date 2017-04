UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Reis

Apr 15, 2017

Sprint Center

Kansas City, Missouri

UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Reis

Main Card (Fox – 8:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Demetrious Johnson – champion (25-2-1)

Wilson Reis (22-6)

Women’s Strawweights:

Rose Namajunas (5-3)

Michelle Waterson (14-4)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (24-4, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight)

Robert Whittaker (17-4, #8 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Jeremy Stephens (25-13)

Renato Moicano (10-0-1)

Prelims (Fox – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Alexander Volkov (27-6, #21 ranked heavyweight)

Roy Nelson (22-13, #12 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Patrick Williams (8-4)

Tom Duquesnoy (14-1)

Lightweights:

Bobby Green (23-7, #32 ranked lightweight)

Rashid Magomedov (19-2, #25 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Tim Elliott (13-7-1)

Louis Smolka (11-3)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Devin Clark (7-1, #44 ranked middleweight)

Jake Collier (10-3, #34 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Anthony Smith (26-12, #41 ranked middleweight)

Andrew Sanchez (10-2, #40 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Aljamain Sterling (12-2)

Augusto Mendes (6-1)

Welterweights:

Zak Cummings (20-5, #37 ranked welterweight)**WINNER by Submission (Guillotine) – Round 1 (4:41)

Nathan Coy (15-6, #69 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-1)

Ketlen Vieira (7-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)