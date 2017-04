The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Another win by our Prelim Breakout Star last weekend (Des Green’s upset win over Josh Emmett) brings our 2017 record to 8-1. This weekend has plenty of gems on the prelims, but this one is the most exciting for sure.

Tom Duquesnoy

Nickname – Fire Kid

Affiliation – Kajyn MMA

From – Lyon, France

Height – 5’7“

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 14-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The most impressive attribute of Duquesnoy is that he uses his technical nature to neutralize differences in size or strength. Since he was 18, he’s been fighting some of the best featherweights in all of the European local circuit. In the heavy majority of those fights, he was giving up some size (he’s since moved down to bantamweight). However, despite these size discrepancies, he never appears to be the weaker fighter. He is technical in defending takedowns, working for takedowns and getting off of the cage. Now that he’s made his way to a more comfortable division, that technique makes him all the more dangerous.

Why he has been overlooked

BAMMA and Cage Warriors have long been the top promotions in Europe. However, Conor McGregor was fighting in those markets and dominating and he still didn’t have a following until he made his way to the states. This will be “Fire Kid”s first fight outside of Europe, and the fans will likely line up after.

What makes this a good match-up

Patrick Williams was a college wrestler at Arizona State University along with the likes of Ryan Bader, Cain Velasquez and CB Dollaway. His striking lags quite a bit behind that wrestling ability though. As a result, this is likely a fight where Williams needs to get to the mat or risk getting beat by a far better striker. Since Duquesnoy is so good at dictating the location of a fight, the likelihood that Williams gets his wish is very low.

Record: 113 Wins, 52 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)