It was pretty apparent after one glance at the fight lineup that this past Saturday’s UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum (aka UFC on Fox 25, aka UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum. aka UFC Long Island) was going to be a hard sell to convince viewers to watch. And the TV ratings bear witness to that initial assumption. The event averaged about 2.05 million viewers on big FOX, while the prelims averaged 1.137 million.

MMA Payout notes that the event barely edged UFC on Fox 24 (which was headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs Wilson Reis) as the least-watched UFC on Fox event ever. However, given the lack of starpower on the card, and the fact that it is summer (nice weather and no NFL games to advertise the broadcast on), getting over 2 million viewers isn’t the end of the world.